Lexington man who admitted to killing wife, daughters sentenced
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A lexington man who admitted to murdering his wife and two daughters has learned his fate in court.

Steven Wilson was sentenced to 70 years in prison Thursday morning.

Despite the requests of the defense and words from Steven Wilson in his own defense in Fayette Circuit Court this morning. Judge Julie Goodman handed down the maximum allowable sentence to Wilson for murdering his wife and two daughters, saying these acts were among the most callous she’s seen in 44 years working in the court system.

Wilson’s defense requested the three counts of murder run concurrently instead of consecutively.

Essentially asking for 50 years to be taken off his sentence because they say he was not in a normal state of mind when the crimes were committed.

The defense added there had not been any instances of physical or emotional abuse before that day in May of 2022 and called the crimes “out of his character.”

Wilson said earlier in this case that his wife Lisa was retiring from being a long-time nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital. So in his delusional state, he killed his family to save them from financial collapse. So in his delusional state, he killed his family to save them from financial collapse.

However, Judge Goodman rejected his explanation of the crimes noting Steven Wilson hasn’t worked since the 1990s.

“To say that he found it appropriate to kill the three people that he’s supposedly most loved and most cared about because they couldn’t live the lifestyle that they wanted, the court finds very disingenuous,” said Judge Julie Goodman.

Judge Goodman firmly denied the defense’s request saying anything less would suggest these crimes were not horrific.

While Wilson is set to serve what is essentially a life sentence, he will be eligible for parole after 20 years served, at which point he will be 84.

Family members of the victims were in the courtroom on Thursday. They said they were just glad to have a resolution in this case.

