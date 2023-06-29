LMPD: Man recovering after being shot downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man is recovering from an early morning shooting downtown.

Officers were called Thursday at about 1 a.m. to a shooting on South 4th Street at West Broadway. They found the man had been shot and he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Police said he appears to have injuries that are not life-threatening.

No known arrests have been made as the investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.