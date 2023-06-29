LMPD searching for missing 57-year-old Rikci Betts-Weaver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for 57-year-old Rikci Betts-Weaver.

Officials said Weaver has not been home or in contact with family for several days. She also suffers from a serious medical condition which requires medication.

Weaver may be driving a gray Hyundai Elantra with Kentucky license plate E3A-672.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

