LMPD: Teenager found shot in the leg in Taylor Berry neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department said a teenager is recovering after he was found shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers were called at about 10:25 a.m. to the 1500 block of Sale Avenue for a reported shooting. They said there was teenager who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg when they got there and immediately started to render aid. Louisville Metro EMS then took the teenager to the hospital. Police said he was alert and conscious and his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

It’s not currently known where the shooting happened, but police believe the teenager made his way over to Sale Avenue. There are no known arrests at this time.

The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

