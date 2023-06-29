Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Cardinals share love of reading with kids

(Jacob Krantz)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sometimes getting children to embrace reading can be a difficult task, but it becomes easier when they see someone they look up to enjoying a book.

Some UofL Cardinals shared their love of reading with a group of children Wednesday morning at the Auburndale Learning Academy as part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Five current Cardinals were in class, reading different books to multiple classrooms within the facility. They also took time to play with the children, who were excited to not only meet the players but also see how tall they really were.

Organizers said that being able to have the children’s heroes read to them helps inspire a love for books.

“It’s so exciting for the kids to have them here,” Imagination Library of Louisville Executive Director Maria Geurren said. “The players walk in, they’re all wearing their UofL gear, they’re super tall. I know the kids have an activity where they’ve been measuring up their height against a giraffe, and so the players are going to do that later for them. I think it’s really exciting for them to see folks they look up to reading and learning and getting them excited about reading and doing activities.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library began in 1995. They have gifted nearly 200-million free books to children all over the world.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that left one person dead.
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on I-65 South in Hardin County after fatal crash
The movie series contains a number of family-favorites and cult classics.
Iroquois Amphitheater announces full schedule for free summer movie nights
Police said is happened at Poplar Level Road and Belmar Drive
Man dies at hospital after shooting on Poplar Level Road
A Meade County woman who was found dead inside her home has been identified by officials with...
Meade County woman killed inside home identified; officials searching for suspects

Latest News

Hazy smoke from the Canadian wildfires blankets Louisville, Ky. on June 28, 2023.
FORECAST: From smoke to strong thunderstorms
Symptoms to watch out for include congestion, persistent cough, difficulty breathing and sinus...
Louisville health officials, doctors provide advice during Air Quality Alert
Louisville health officials, doctors provide advice during Air Quality Alert
Police: Woman arrested in connection to stabbing of child, woman in PRP