Louisville Cardinals share love of reading with kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sometimes getting children to embrace reading can be a difficult task, but it becomes easier when they see someone they look up to enjoying a book.

Some UofL Cardinals shared their love of reading with a group of children Wednesday morning at the Auburndale Learning Academy as part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Five current Cardinals were in class, reading different books to multiple classrooms within the facility. They also took time to play with the children, who were excited to not only meet the players but also see how tall they really were.

Organizers said that being able to have the children’s heroes read to them helps inspire a love for books.

“It’s so exciting for the kids to have them here,” Imagination Library of Louisville Executive Director Maria Geurren said. “The players walk in, they’re all wearing their UofL gear, they’re super tall. I know the kids have an activity where they’ve been measuring up their height against a giraffe, and so the players are going to do that later for them. I think it’s really exciting for them to see folks they look up to reading and learning and getting them excited about reading and doing activities.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library began in 1995. They have gifted nearly 200-million free books to children all over the world.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.