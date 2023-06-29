Louisville Zoo’s 3-year-old elephant diagnosed with potentially fatal virus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo’s beloved 3-year-old elephant, Fitz, has been diagnosed with elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV), according to a release.

EEHV is a potentially devastating viral infection for elephants, particularly young elephants. The virus strikes elephants in the wild as well as in zoos and sanctuaries.

The elephant care team first noticed signs of the virus on Sunday, June 25 when another elephant, Punch, repeatedly put her trunk in Fitz’s mouth, which is not normal behavior for the animals, according to the release.

While observing Fitz, staff members noticed him acting somewhat lethargic. Zoo officials said a blood sample was sent to the Smithsonian Zoo, which confirmed the EEHV diagnosis on Wednesday, June 28.

Though most elephants worldwide are believed to be born or exposed to the virus shortly after birth, it often remains dormant in their bodies. It is not currently known how the disease is activated.

Officials said many elephants can fight off the virus after it has activated, but it is harder for weaned calves since they are no longer protected by their mother’s antibodies. Fitz has been routinely monitored and tested for signs of the disease.

The EEHV virus is of serious concern, with a 20-30% survival rate.

“Our highest priority is keeping Fitz as comfortable and safe as possible,” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said. “As he’s receiving treatment and under medical care, he will not be viewable to the public, but we hope the community will help us rally behind Fitz. Our entire animal health and animal care teams are working around the clock to help Fitz, and we are thankful for the support of other zoos across the country that have already reached out to assist.”

In addition to lethargy, the EEHV virus could include unwillingness to eat, a rapid heartbeat, decreased white blood cell and platelet count, and edema. It also causes hemorrhagic disease, which is the single-most serious medical issue facing the elephant species today, according to officials.

Once EEHV is confirmed, the diagnosed elephant receives medications, blood and plasma transfusions, and stem cell and supportive therapies to help fight the virus.

Louisville Zoo officials said the elephants Punch and Mikki, who share the exhibit with Fitz, are not showing signs of infection.

The Louisville Zoo will also be sharing regular updates as they become available on their social media pages and on their website.

