Man in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Greenwood Avenue around 11 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to UofL Hospital and officials said he is expected to survive his injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

