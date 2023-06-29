New Goodwill Opportunity Center to support West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Goodwill is funding a new facility approved by the Louisville Metro Government to support West Louisville.

The non-profit recently announced a $1-million donation to contribute to the Opportunity Center being built in the Parkland neighborhood. A collection of services and programs by Goodwill and their partners, like Big Brothers Big Sisters, will be hosted there.

The new $50-million facility is hoping to serve approximately 50,000 people each year. Last week, Metro Council unanimously voted to approve an amended version of Mayor Greenberg’s proposed budget.

“What you are seeing and witnessing today is unprecedented,” Devon Holt with Goodwill said. “Meaning that in Goodwill’s 100-year history, the type of resources that are coming into Goodwill to support the work that we do to support people has never happened before. And that, to us, is a big deal because it says to us that we have partners who are committed to help us do big things and solve big problems in this community.”

The West Louisville Goodwill Opportunity Center is under construction and is expected to open by early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.