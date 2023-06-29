Paranormal Cirque coming to Lynn Family Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cirque Italia is bringing a world of fantasy to Louisville this July.

Paranormal Cirque III is coming to Lynn Family Stadium from July 6 through July 9 for six performances, according to a release.

The production features talented artists with the sole purpose of taking attendees through a journey of acrobatics, contortion, aerial acts and more, event organizers said. There will also be death-defying stunts, creepy creatures and haunting performances.

According to the release, the show is horrifying yet seductive, coming to life under the mysterious white and black Big Top Tent with hypnotic and sultry acts.

Event organizers said their wide range of otherworldly characters will send shivers down the spines of those who attend. The show is a new spectacle that combines breathtaking visuals, first-class circus artists from all over the world and the latest technology.

“We’re excited to bring this unique and thrilling show to Louisville, Kentucky,” Cirque Italia’s Marketing and Public Relations Manager Luisa Nealon said. “We’ve assembled an incredible cast of performers, and we can’t wait to showcase their talents to our audiences. This show is perfect for anyone looking for a night of entertainment and scares.”

Due to the adult content within the show, this is an age-restricted event, organizers said. Anyone under 17 must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 21 and children under 13 won’t be permitted.

Tickets start at $20 and are available by clicking or tapping here or by calling (941) 704-8572.

For more information on Paranormal Cirque, click or tap here.

