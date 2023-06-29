Scottsville man arrested in Nelson County after burglary spree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two stolen vehicles and thousands of dollars of damage to a field of crops are what’s left behind after a crime-filled joyride in Nelson County

Investigators said 27-year-old Kolton Simmons stole a semi from a property owner, realized he couldn’t drive a stick shift, and then fled to another home.

Simmons then broke into another residence, stole a car and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage from there.

“He just started in Boston and worked his to Bardstown and just destroyed everything in his path,” Nelson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Bryan said.

Chief Deputy Bryan described the actions of Kolton Simmons as utter chaos.

At around 5 a.m. Monday morning, police said the 27-year-old broke into a property in Boston, Kentucky and tried to steal the homeowner’s semi-truck.

The homeowner Wilbur, who didn’t want to go on camera, told WAVE News he went outside to investigate after his wife heard his semi start. When he got to his truck, he was face to face with Simmons after he realized he couldn’t drive a stick shift.

When asked to leave his property, Wilbur said Simmons pointed a large gun at his chest and threatened to kill him. Wilbur said the moment made his life flash before his eyes.

Simmons then ran off the property to another home to wreak havoc.

“He broke into a house, he demolished that house, stole their car and deputies were actually able to locate the suspect’s car on Bellwood Road,” Chief Deputy Bryan said. “He had his ID and phone and stuff in it, so we kind of knew who we were looking for.”

Using the car he stole, Chief Deputy Bryan said Simmons drove through this cornfield owned by Homestead Family Farms and left behind thousands in damages.

Deputies later found Simmons in the stolen vehicle in a parking lot in Bardstown where they took him into custody, but he wasn’t done yet.

“When he opened the door, he had his cuffs in the front where he slipped them from the back to the front, and tried to run and tried to escape custody here,” Chief Deputy Bryan said. “So they got him back into custody and ended up transporting him to the Nelson County Correctional Center.”

So far, Simmons is being charged with burglary 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st degree, escape 2nd degree, robbery 1st degree, theft by unlawfully taking an automobile $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000, and wanton endangerment 1st.

Chief Deputy Bryan said they learned Wednesday that Simmons also broke into and destroyed another property during his crime spree, so more charges are pending.

