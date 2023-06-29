Contact Troubleshooters
Suicide attempts in Louisville’s jail involve ‘nooses, razors or whatever’

(WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) leaders claim 40% of incoming inmates have some form of mental illness.

An inmate experiencing a mental health crisis is described as something jail personnel deal with on a daily basis.

Some inmates even attempt suicide.

“I get called to an incident where someone, they’re going through it, and they’re just all over the place,” LMDC Lieutenant Kyle Ferguson said. “They’re screaming and crying, and they’re threatening to kill themselves. And it’s happened multiple times with nooses, or razors or whatever.”

The findings of an internal investigation into the Louisville Metro jail, made public in March, acknowledged 13 inmate deaths in 15 months.

This week, the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) is providing its first mental health training classes to LMDC personnel. Participants will develop skills to de-escalate inmates in crisis.

Trainers prepared for the classes by touring LMDC facilities. They were not surprised by the problems they found.

“Every single jail that we run into has more bed space set aside for those with mental illness diagnoses than are usually in the community,” NIC Coordinator Tracy Krein said.

LMDC Director Jerry Collins said training alone does not solve the problem.

“Until the system changes, and we continue to incarcerate folks at this rate with mental illness,” Collins said, “we need to start investing in the facilities, so we can deal with that better.”

