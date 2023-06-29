Contact Troubleshooters
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg highlights new infrastructure projects in Lexington

By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two big infrastructure projects are coming to Kentucky.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg made a stop in Lexington Thursday, awarding grants to two areas in the Commonwealth.

One is in Lexington, and the other to the flood-stricken area in the City of Jackson.

“I am so glad to be in Kentucky today,” said Sec. Buttigieg.

An 8.1 million dollar grant is being invested in lexington.

The RAISE grant will help to replace an 86-year-old railroad bridge overpass on North Broadway.

“This is such a huge need, this project. And it has been for a long time, but the issue was always funding,” said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

Mayor Gorton says she’s heard complaints throughout the years about trucks getting stuck, people unable to walk through the overpass, and stormwater drainage.

This project should fix those issues.

“There’s a lot of places where you mention those intersections that bridge and everyone knows what you’re talking about because it’s a headache. That’s certainly true of this underpass,” said Sec. Buttigieg.

Before coming to Lexington Sec, Buttigieg stopped in Breathitt County, where they awarded a more than $21 million grant to the Panbowl Lake Corridor Project.

“They combine safety with better traffic flow and inclusion too. A rural area like Breathitt, and a diverse area like this part of lexington. These are communities that are usually left out of transportation funding and decisions. We’re trying to do it differently this time,” said Sec. Buttigieg.

Some of the goals of these projects are to make the city safer and connect the community.

Some of the projects in Jackson include widening Kentucky 15 and adding a lane in each direction. They will also add a sidewalk and replace the flap gate structure.

