VOCAL-KY gives out free HIV self-testing kits

A new bill went into effect on Thursday that expands access to free home testing for HIV.
A new bill went into effect on Thursday that expands access to free home testing for HIV.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new bill went into effect on Thursday that expands access to free home testing for HIV.

House Bill 349 legalizes the use and free distribution of self-testing kits for HIV. Congressman Morgan McGarvey and Mayor Craig Greenberg celebrated the occasion with VOCAL-KY, who were giving the tests away at the event.

They said expanding access for people to test in their own homes helps curb the spread of the disease.

“We’re going to have thousands more people test at home for HIV,” Fairness Campaign Executive Director Chris Hartman said. “It’s going to revolutionize how we can stop outbreaks of the HIV virus. And Kentucky, unfortunately, is one of the states that keeps having hotspots of HIV infection. This is 100% going to add another tool to prevent HIV spread in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

House Bill 349 also removes the felony offense of donating organs while testing positive for HIV.

