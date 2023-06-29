WKU’s Big Red becomes friends with McDonald’s Grimace

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a meeting years in the making, but two well-known mascots have finally become best friends.

Western Kentucky University posted a video on Wednesday of the school’s mascot, Big Red, meeting up with McDonald’s mascot Grimace to celebrate Grimace’s birthday.

The two similar-looking mascots shared one of Grimace’s Birthday Meals at McDonald’s, played tic-tac-toe and a game of football and explored WKU’s campus.

“Happy Birthday to my new friend,” WKU’s Big Red posted on Twitter.

Big Red has been around since 1979 and symbolizes the spirit of WKU and the school’s sports teams’ nickname of the Hilltoppers.

Grimace made his first appearance in 1971 and is known for his love of McDonald’s shakes. McDonald’s celebrated his June birthday with the creation of Grimace’s Birthday Shake, a purple berry-flavored shake available for a limited time.

