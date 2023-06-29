Contact Troubleshooters
Woman accused of stabbing son allegedly held boy over balcony railing, attempted jail escape

Sequoia Porter, 28, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault...
Sequoia Porter, 28, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault as well as one count of second degree escape.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The mother of a 6-year-old boy who is accused of stabbing him and her sister is said to have held the boy over a third-floor balcony railing saying “die demon,” according to court documents.

Sequoia Porter, 28, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault as well as one count of second degree escape.

Porter appeared in court on Thursday morning, where a judge placed her bond at $500,000 and ordered no contact with the victims or witnesses.

According to an arrest report, Porter is accused of stabbing her son multiple times around 6:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Bruns Drive.

Porter’s sister also said she had been stabbed multiple times in the head and leg.

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital where he was placed in surgery for multiple stab wounds and a skull fracture.

Police said the woman was treated at University Hospital. Both victims are expected to survive.

Detectives interviewed Porter’s 9-year-old daughter, who said she saw her mother holding the 6-year-old over the balcony railing saying “die demon,” according to the report.

On Wednesday afternoon, Porter was found in a wooded area close to Brinson Drive after receiving information from the public.

Porter was taken to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, where officials state she was handcuffed in a holding cell waiting to be booked in and then slipped out of her handcuffs and ran out of the garage in an attempt to escape.

The report states officers found Porter on Liberty Street between 7th and 6th Street and were able to bring her back to her holding cell.

Porter is due back in court on July 7.

