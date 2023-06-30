ALERT DAY: Excessive heat, poor air quality and strong storms tonight

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (6/30/23)

SATURDAY (7/1/23)

SUNDAY (7/2/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Strong storms arrive just before sunset tonight

Storm chances Alert Days continue into this weekend

Calmer weather by 4th of July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is another WAVE Weather Alert Day. Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with heat indices exceeding 100°. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast; some may be strong to severe. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the evening hours; damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado remain threats. Additional rounds of rain may roll through the region overnight into Saturday morning. Remain weather aware.

Saturday is another WAVE Weather Alert Day. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. The severe threat remains tomorrow - threats of damaging winds, large hail, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes remain on the table. Even more rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in Saturday night’s forecast.

Make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

