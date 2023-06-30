Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY FORECAST: Multiple rounds of strong storms into this weekend

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson with the forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (6/30/23)
  • SATURDAY (7/1/23)
  • SUNDAY (7/2/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • First round of storms arrive late this afternoon into this evening
  • Alert Days are in place for Saturday and Sunday
  • Main impacts will be damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The chance of strong storms continues tonight and potentially into the overnight. The main threats with the strongest storms include damaging wind gusts and hail. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts while you are sleeping!

Saturday is another WAVE Weather Alert Day as more strong storms are possible. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are likely, with the strongest bringing impacts that include damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

Strong storms continue to plague the region into Saturday night. The same types of impacts will be likely, strong winds, hail, and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Be sure to have ways to receive alerts that will wake you up while sleeping!

Sunday brings more shower and storm chances, a few of which could be on the strong side. Another WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place as multiple rounds of strong storms push through the region.

Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Friday, June 30, 2023

Most Read

An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
‘It’s like I’m worthless’: Troubleshooters investigate patient dumping allegations
The incident happened on the afternoon of June 19 in an alleyway near the intersection of...
GRAPHIC: KSP releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
LMPD: Man recovering after being shot downtown

Latest News

WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Friday, June 30, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/27
Storm damage to Hardin County home.
‘It was like standing in a blender’: Surprise EF2 tornado hits Hardin County home
West Baden Springs Hotel sustained hail damage to all 12 of the curved glass panels of its...
Historic atrium at French Lick hotel indefinitely closed from storm damage