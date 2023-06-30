ALERT DAY FORECAST: Multiple rounds of strong storms into this weekend

ALERT DAYS

FRIDAY (6/30/23)

SATURDAY (7/1/23)

SUNDAY (7/2/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

First round of storms arrive late this afternoon into this evening

Alert Days are in place for Saturday and Sunday

Main impacts will be damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The chance of strong storms continues tonight and potentially into the overnight. The main threats with the strongest storms include damaging wind gusts and hail. Be sure to have a way to receive weather alerts while you are sleeping!

Saturday is another WAVE Weather Alert Day as more strong storms are possible. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are likely, with the strongest bringing impacts that include damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall.

Strong storms continue to plague the region into Saturday night. The same types of impacts will be likely, strong winds, hail, and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Be sure to have ways to receive alerts that will wake you up while sleeping!

Sunday brings more shower and storm chances, a few of which could be on the strong side. Another WAVE Weather Alert Day is in place as multiple rounds of strong storms push through the region.

