Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Astronaut with ties to EKY receives heroes welcome

John Shoffner, an astronaut from Middlesboro, was handed the first ever keys to the city on...
John Shoffner, an astronaut from Middlesboro, was handed the first ever keys to the city on Thursday during the Levitt Music Series.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - John Shoffner, an astronaut from Middlesboro, was handed the first ever keys to the city on Thursday during the Levitt Music Series.

“I grew up here,” Shoffner said. “As a kid my whole life was about Middlesboro and now, circle all the way back after all these years, and to be honored like this is very humbling and I’m very thrilled to be able to support the city like this.”

Shoffner was the pilot on a mission to the International Space Station back in May of 2023, and is listed as the 598th person to orbit the Earth.

A lifelong friend of his, Dana Greene said it speaks to his personality.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

“Always looking for something new that challenges him and to accomplish and the adventures he’s had in life,” Greene said.

Not only is Shoffner an astronaut, he and his family have a long history with Dura-Line Corporation and the arrival of Innerduct.

However, out of the multiple accomplishments Shoffner achieved, his biggest comes from his willingness to give back.

“My favorite thing will be bringing what I experienced [from orbiting Earth] back here and exciting a young person to go do it again,” Shoffner said.

Shoffner is helping create a STEM program for the city of Middlesboro school system.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
‘It’s like I’m worthless’: Troubleshooters investigate patient dumping allegations
FORECAST: Hot with severe storm threat
The incident happened on the afternoon of June 19 in an alleyway near the intersection of...
GRAPHIC: KSP releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
LMPD: Man recovering after being shot downtown

Latest News

FORECAST: Hot with severe storm threat
Former Kenton County Coroner Dr. David Suethloz.
Longtime NKY coroner sentenced for illegal prescribing drugs
LMPD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
For a university like UofL that boasts of being the most diverse non-HBCU of Kentucky’s public...
University of Louisville community reacts to affirmative action ruling
District 16 Metro Councilman Scott Reed shares that safety is of the highest priority when it...
Metro Council explains decision to install rumble strips at Cox Park