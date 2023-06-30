Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality

The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the...
The sun is obscured by haze caused by northern wildfires as horses are bathed ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Training was cancelled for the day due to poor air quality. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada.

The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff.

“NYRA monitors the air quality closely all the time and there was a dramatic decline late this morning,” spokesman Pat McKenna said.

The track remained open for simulcasting.

This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Racing is scheduled to resume Saturday with a 10-race card.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
‘It’s like I’m worthless’: Troubleshooters investigate patient dumping allegations
Symptoms to watch out for include congestion, persistent cough, difficulty breathing and sinus...
ALERT DAY: Excessive heat, poor air quality and strong storms tonight
The incident happened on the afternoon of June 19 in an alleyway near the intersection of...
GRAPHIC: KSP releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
LMPD: Man recovering after being shot downtown

Latest News

A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather, some...
State Department failed to plan or respond fast enough in Afghanistan collapse, new US report finds
A Pennsylvania police officer died earlier this month; the county coroner says the cause was an...
Cop dies after overdosing on drugs he stole from evidence lockers, officials say
FILE - A person previously convicted of a felony felon holds a sign about voter suppression...
Supreme Court won’t hear challenge to Jim Crow-era Mississippi bans blocking some felons from voting
***Image for use with WX forecast on a rainy day. Be sure to change out this text***
ALERT DAY FORECAST: Multiple rounds of strong storms into this weekend
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks at the Conservative Political Action...
Brazil court bars Bolsonaro from elections until 2030 in ruling that upends his political future