Duke Energy restores power for nearly 130,000 customers across Indiana

(WILX)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Duke Energy is working to restore power to thousands of customers in Indiana after Thursday’s severe weather.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, officials said crews have restored power for nearly 130,000 customers. More than 82,000 are still experiencing outages.

The potential for more severe weather through the weekend could slow restoration efforts, officials said.

The company has brought in more than 1,000 additional crew members to help with the restorations. Since Thursday evening, Duke Energy crews from the Carolinas, Ohio, Kentucky and Florida have been working to restore outages.

High wind gusts knocked down trees, power lines and poles. Officials said the storm caused more than 200,000 power outages across the districts that Duke Energy serves in Indiana.

According to the release, estimated restoration times will be posted here and customers who are registered to receive Duke Energy text outage alerts will receive a text once an estimated restoration time is determined.

“I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding as our crews work quickly and safely to restore power,” Duke Energy’s Indiana Storm Director Anthony Brown said. “Every storm response is unique. Our crews in the field are working quickly and carefully, supported by many other teammates, to communicate with our customers and restore their power.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

