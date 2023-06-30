Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Hot with severe storm threat

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • FRIDAY (6/30/23)
  • SATURDAY (7/1/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Severe storms possible today & tomorrow; damaging wind, hail, heavy rain, & isolated tornado threat
  • Air Quality Alert for Louisville Metro and Southern IN through midnight
  • Heat Advisory: west of I-65 from 8 AM to 9 PM - heat index between 105° and 110° possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is another WAVE Weather Alert Day. Highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon with heat indices exceeding 100°. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast; some may be strong to severe. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the evening hours; damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado remain threats. Additional rounds of rain may roll through the region overnight into Saturday morning. Remain weather aware.

Saturday is another WAVE Weather Alert Day. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. The severe threat remains tomorrow - threats of damaging winds, large hail, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes remain on the table. Even more rounds of showers and thunderstorms are in Saturday night’s forecast. Make sure you have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts.

Additional rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday; damaging winds and hail are still threats. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, June 30, 2023

Most Read

An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
‘It’s like I’m worthless’: Troubleshooters investigate patient dumping allegations
The incident happened on the afternoon of June 19 in an alleyway near the intersection of...
GRAPHIC: KSP releases bodycam video of officer-involved shooting in Portland neighborhood
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
LMPD: Man recovering after being shot downtown

Latest News

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Friday, June 30, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/27
Storm damage to Hardin County home.
‘It was like standing in a blender’: Surprise EF2 tornado hits Hardin County home
West Baden Springs Hotel sustained hail damage to all 12 of the curved glass panels of its...
Historic atrium at French Lick hotel indefinitely closed from storm damage