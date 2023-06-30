Jeffersontown City Council first July 2023 meeting rescheduled

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The first Jeffersontown City Council meeting of July has been rescheduled to a later date.

While city councilors regularly meet the first and third Tuesday of each month, Independence Day is on Tuesday this year. The first meeting of the month will now be on Tuesday, July 18, according to Jeffersontown City Clerk and Treasurer Bill Fox.

The meeting is still set to begin at 6 p.m. at Jeffersontown City Hall, which is located at 10416 Watterson Trail.

