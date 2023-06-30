KYTC: I-64 eastbound lanes reopen after two-week project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update on the interstate lane closures for drivers in Louisville.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the I-64 eastbound lanes are back open. Crews have reopened the lanes from the I-71 split through the Watterson interchange.

Workers resurfaced asphalt, including inside the Cochran Tunnel.

The two-week project was finished a day early.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.