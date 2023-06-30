KYTC: I-64 eastbound lanes reopen after two-week project
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update on the interstate lane closures for drivers in Louisville.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the I-64 eastbound lanes are back open. Crews have reopened the lanes from the I-71 split through the Watterson interchange.
Workers resurfaced asphalt, including inside the Cochran Tunnel.
The two-week project was finished a day early.
