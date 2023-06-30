Contact Troubleshooters
KYTC: I-64 eastbound lanes reopen after two-week project

KYTC announced the project is finished.
KYTC announced the project is finished.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An update on the interstate lane closures for drivers in Louisville.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the I-64 eastbound lanes are back open. Crews have reopened the lanes from the I-71 split through the Watterson interchange.

Workers resurfaced asphalt, including inside the Cochran Tunnel.

The two-week project was finished a day early.

