Lawyer, family of man killed in officer-involved shooting stand against body cam footage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, the family of Mark Jaggers Jr. gathered to point to reasons why they believe newly released LMPD officer body camera footage is misleading.

The family said abandoned and stolen cars are commonly ditched in the Portland neighborhood.

Attorney Aubrey Williams said Jaggers was not trying to carjack anyone.

”This young father got out of his car, over there, and told the mother of his children you stay here while I go and see what is going on with this vehicle,” Williams said.

Williams also questioned state police why the audio is not recorded for the first four seconds of the video, and said he plans to share the same testimony in front of a jury.

“He had his gun out as any sensible human being would do, as he is investigating a very suspicious car,” Williams said. “Why didn’t they simply get out of the car and say, ‘Who are you?’ Where are you going?”

The video was released more than a week after the shooting occurred, also releasing the names of the Louisville Metro Police officer involved.

Jaggers is seen opening the driver’s side front door and pointing a gun at the officer. He was shot several times.

In the video, a woman can be seen approaching the officer, claiming she is the mother of Jaggers’ child. Hayden told the woman that EMS is treating him as they await an ambulance.

Jaggers was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

WAVE News spoke to the victim’s father, who said his son would never try to carjack police officers and that his son didn’t know since the officer was in an unmarked vehicle.

Williams said he plans to file a lawsuit. KSP is continuing its investigation.

To watch the full video, click or tap here.

