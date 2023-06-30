Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man dead after shooting in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after he was shot in Louisville’s Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called Friday just after 12:30 a.m. to the 400 block of East Muhammad Ali Boulevard at Dosker Manor apartments for a reported shooting.

Police said a man was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made as the Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit investigates. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

