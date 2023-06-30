Louisville man charged with attempted murder for 2021 Dollar General shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was in court for attempted murder charges on Friday for a shooting at a Dollar General back in 2021.

According to reports, Ahmir Hicks and Justice Hall went to the Dollar General on West Oak Street on November 28, 2021. Officials said Hall was upset that a gift card he bought didn’t work.

The two men left the store and returned minutes later with two handguns. They fired around 16 shots at two employees.

Hall has admitted to shooting at the employees on purpose with intent to kill. Both Hall and Hicks have been given two charges of attempted murder.

Hicks has taken a plea deal that will be held until he testifies against Hall.

They are both due back in court on August 30.

