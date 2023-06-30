Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Man charged with online enticement of 15-Year-Old Girl

Richard Pelphrey
Richard Pelphrey(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal criminal complaint and arrest warrant were issued earlier this week charging a Louisville man with online enticement, according to a release.

According to court records, in January and February 2023, 33-year-old Richard Pelphrey met a minor female victim on social media. The two then met in person and the victim told Pelphrey she was 15 years old. Pelphrey drove her to his house in Louisville, where they engaged in sexual activities.

Pelphrey is still in federal custody and is scheduled for a detention hearing on July 5 at 2:30 p.m., officials said. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.

The FBI and the Oldham County Police Department are investigating the case.

