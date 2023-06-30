Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg hires new Director of Group Violence Intervention

New Director of Group Violence Intervention Michael Bogan
New Director of Group Violence Intervention Michael Bogan(Mayor's Press Office)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg has hired Michael Bogan as the new leader of the Office of Group Violence Intervention (GVI), according to a release.

GVI is a partnership with local, state and federal agencies whose goal is to help young people involved with groups or gangs find a new path away from violence and crime.

Earlier in June, Metro Council passed the upcoming fiscal year budget, which included three new positions within the Office of GVI.

Bogan will serve as director while two yet-to-be-named assistants will work to expand the program over the coming months, according to the release.

Bogan is a former LMPD officer and served as a sergeant with the Specials Investigations Division from 2014 to 2015, as a lieutenant in 2016 and as a major from late 2016 to 2020. He joined the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in 2021 as an executive advisor and has served as the Administrative Division Director since September 2022.

As Director of GVI, Bogan and his team will reach out to known gang members, warn them about the consequences of their crimes and help them change their paths.

Officials said that so far, 89 people have taken part in the program this year through home visits and regular group meetings.

Bogan begins his new role on July 3.

