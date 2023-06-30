Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of following woman into restroom inside Louisville business

Herman Duke Jr.
Herman Duke Jr.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing several charges after police accused him of going into the women’s restroom of a Louisville business and staring at a woman under the stall.

An arrest citation said on Wednesday, 49-year-old Herman Duke Jr. reportedly followed a woman into the bathroom inside a building located in the 300 block of West Main Street.

The woman told police she didn’t realize she was being watched until after she stood up and noticed Duke staring at her from under the stall door.

She said when she saw Duke staring at her, she thought it was a woman and asked if they were okay.

When she quickly realized it was a man after he responded, she told police she ran out in fear.

The arrest citation said security showed officers a video of Duke leaving the bathroom after the woman fled.

Police saw Duke at North 3rd Street and West River Road wearing the same outfit as seen in the video. He was also armed with a club.

Duke tried to run from officers when they approached him.

He was arrested and charged with one count of voyeurism, criminal trespassing and fleeing or evading police.

Duke appeared in court on Monday. His bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

