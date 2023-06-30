Metro Council explains decision to install rumble strips at Cox Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council said they’re working to stop the street racing that has taken over the interstates, parks and roads across Louisville.

The city has placed rumble strips in Cox Park in an attempt to prevent it, but some boaters and park-goers said it is damaging their vehicles.

The rumble strips at Cox Park now serve as a warning sign to halt reckless drivers.

The hope is that it creates resistance to stop street racers in their tracks.

“To me, it was an accident waiting to happen, and we wanted to be proactive and make sure it didn’t happen,” District 16 Metro Councilman Scott Reed said.

The move was a collaboration between government entities that they felt was a long time coming.

“The decision to put the rumble strips was between us, parks, and the LMPD fifth division,” Reed said. “So the fifth division was getting complaints going back maybe 3 to 4 years.”

However, the decision didn’t come without backlash.

Some people felt they were left in the dark with the move and wished other options were considered.

Reed said, however, that they did take people’s opinions into consideration.

“I realize that it may be an inconvenience for the boaters, but we had many boaters that reached out to us and said they did not want the alternative, which was speed humps,” Reed said. “So we needed to do something, and we need to try something and hope that this will be successful because we don’t want an unsafe park.”

Boaters told WAVE News that they’re scared to drive their trailers over the strips, with some going as far as to not bring their boats to Cox Park at all.

While Reed said he wants to keep the park-goers happy, he also wants to make sure their safety comes first.

“I hope that they don’t do that. I hope that they come back and I hope that they see that this won’t damage their bolts or the other tires,” Reed said. “I understand their apprehension because it is something different, and it’s new, but at the same time we didn’t want people to come out here and have tragedy happen.”

Reed said the goal is to keep park-goers safe and so for the immediate future, the rumble strips are here to stay.

