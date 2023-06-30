New Albany man embarks on journey to find original Star War’s film locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This weekend, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters.

The famous archaeologist is returning to the big screen.

But there is another archaeologist who created news of his own life in New Albany. David West Reynolds can be spotted at events with his DeLorean.

“I used to love driving this to Skywalker Ranch every day,” he said.

Reynolds is talking about the California workplace of famed Star Wars creator, George Lukas.

”This car was a bonus for my first bestselling Star Wars guidebook,” he said.

Reynolds became fascinated with Star Wars as a child. At 13 years old at Scribner Middle School, he drew a design of how the lightsaber worked.

Years later, the Indiana University graduate got a master’s in archaeology at the University of Michigan and embarked on a journey to find the original Star Wars shooting locations.

”Before the internet and before GPS was in common use, it was very easy for a location that was lost,” Reynolds said. “People said it’s probably impossible. But even if you could do it, why would you do such a thing? They thought that’s just pointless.”

For Reynolds, it was a test of his skills. He and a friend traveled to Tunisia.

”I started at the Mediterranean coast and went all away across the country to the Algerian border, deep into the Sahara,” Reynolds said. “I had to look everywhere. But I used archaeological techniques to narrow down my search territories.”

He tracked down a couple of dozen locations over six weeks.

”I never dreamed I would find props that would have been abandoned by production 20 years earlier,” he said. “But the desert preserves everything.”

He wrote about his discoveries in the Star Wars Insider Magazine. Just as Lukas was planning the prequels.

”They would need to go back to those same filming locations, and that’s when George Lukas found out from his archivist, ‘we don’t know where that information is’,” Reynolds recalled. “I’m the only person in the world with the GPS coordinates of the lost Star Wars locations right when George Lukas needs that information.”

The producer learned about Reynolds and hired him as a location scout.

”He can’t believe I tracked them down,” Reynolds said. “I showed him the techniques that I used.”

Lukas then hired him full-time. Back at Skywalker Ranch, Reynolds created the Star Wars website and wrote guidebooks.

”I said we’re going to cut away a lightsaber, show the insides,” Reynolds said. “And they said, ‘Where are you going to get a design for that?’ They didn’t know at age 13 I had already sketched a design of a cutaway lightsaber.”

With one addition.

”I put the crystals in the lightsaber,” he said. “I made that be the test of a Jedi’s force sensitivity, and now that whole ritual I created is a big part of the lore in the Star Wars universe.”

It’s a story that continues to inspire him. And when he’s behind the wheel of his DeLorean, dream.

”It feels like driving the Millennium Falcon,” he said. “Feels like a spaceship.”

Currently, Reynolds works as an author, speaker, and consultant. He said Lukas taught him the power of narrative, and he helps teams find their own story.

