New free exhibit at Speed Art Museum

For those looking for some fun summer plans, the Speed Art Museum has you covered.
For those looking for some fun summer plans, the Speed Art Museum has you covered.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For those looking for some fun summer plans, the Speed Art Museum has you covered.

There is a new exhibit where admission is free.

Louisville’s Black Avant-Garde will feature more than 30 paintings, drawings, prints and sculptures from local artist Robert L. Douglas.

Douglas was a professor at UofL who, up until his death, taught about African American art history and African art history. He passed away back in February, but his wife, daughter and one of his friends helped arrange the exhibit.

“What I’m sitting in front of right now is a section I’m calling ‘Experiments with Expressionism,’” Fari Nzinga with the Speed Art Museum said. “Where he’s taking these brush strokes and this use of color, and he’s not trying to give you a photo-realistic representation of what he sees, but rather he’s trying to give you his feelings and his emotions about what he sees and the world that he’s a part of.”

The exhibit opened on Friday and runs through October 1. The museum is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

