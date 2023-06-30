Public Health and Wellness looking for person who encountered bat at Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW) is looking for a customer who came into contact with a bat at a Louisville restaurant on June 17.

It happened at Railyard Billiards & Sports Pub on 630 Barret Ave between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

According to LMPHW, the customer allegedly picked up the bat with a towel after it flew into the restaurant and then released it outside.

Since the bat has not been found, it’s unknown if it was infected with rabies.

LMPHW is trying to find the customer who handled the bat to see if treatment is necessary.

They said they do not believe any other customers or employees at the restaurant during the incident are at risk.

If this is you or if you may know the customer, please call 502-574-5745.

Without appropriate medical care, rabies can cause disease in the brain that can result in death. LMPHW said treatment is recommended for both bite and non-bite exposures.

In 2022, three bats tested positive for rabies in Jefferson County. No bats have tested positive for rabies in the Louisville Metro area so far this year.

“People should always take precautions if they encounter a bat,” chief health strategist for Louisville Metro Connie Mendel said. “Transmission of rabies can occur through a bat’s bite or the animal’s saliva if it gets in a person’s eyes, nose, mouth or an open wound. Additionally, someone may not realize they have been bitten by a bat because they have very sharp, tiny teeth.”

Bats are the leading cause of rabies in the U.S. In Kentucky, bats and skunks are the most common hosts of rabies, the release said.

