Southern Indiana man sentenced following child molestation conviction

Matthew D. Riddle, 37, Lexington, Ind., was convicted June 28 on two counts of felony child...
Matthew D. Riddle, 37, Lexington, Ind., was convicted June 28 on two counts of felony child molesting. Riddle received a 70 year sentence.(Source: Jefferson County, Ind. Prosecutors Office)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) – A Scott County, Indiana man has received a 70-year sentence after being convicted on child molestation charges.

Matthew D. Riddle, 37, Lexington, Ind., was convicted June 28 on two counts of felony child molesting.

The investigation began in April 2021 when Indiana State Police started to investigate another person based on a cyber tip received by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. During that investigation, police gained information that Riddle had been hosting parties at his home and had been molesting several young boys.

In July 2021, a search warrant was served at Riddle’s home. Police found a cell phone belonging to Riddle that had photos and videos of him involved in sex acts with children.

Investigators were able to identify seven children as victims of Riddle. The children were between the ages of 10 and 15.

The children said they had been invited to Riddle’s home to ride four wheelers, work on cars and shoot guns.  The children also said Riddle would throw parties during which alcohol and marijuana was available.

According to the children, the sex acts happened inside a hot tub or while they were asleep or passed out.

Riddle will serve 50 years in an Indiana state prison facility. For the remaining 20 years, he will be on probation as a sex offender.

