Traveling Kentucky softball team has trailer stolen; $20K+ of equipment lost

By Sarah Phipps
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Kentucky traveling softball team is working to pick up the pieces, after their trailer containing $20,000 - $35,000 of equipment was stolen.

The Denver Police Department reports the theft happened between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m June 29, while the Louisville Lady Sluggers were preparing for their first tournament game in Colorado.

“The trailer itself, it’s our team trailer. It had everything from all the girls’ ball bags, their facemask, gloves, cleats, turf cleats, anything they needed to play softball,” said Matt Ogden, father to one of the players. “This all this stuff has been accumulated for over two years since this team has been put together. So it’s not like we just went out and got all this stuff overnight.”

A devastating blow, just hours before the group of 15 to 16-year-olds were going to be playing in a college showcase.

“There’s about 200 to 250 college coaches that are out here, recruiting players for college and so it’s an opportunity for these girls to display their talents, display everything that they’ve worked on up to this point in hopes of making it to that next level,” Ogden said. “Then come to find out your first game opener, you go out to get ready and warm up and all your equipment, everything’s gone.”

Ogden said other teams in the tournament lent the girls extra equipment they had, while parents and coaches scoured sports stores for the rest. Though it was a hard blow, Ogden says the girls seem to be trying to take it on the chin.

“They all really came together and did their best to go out and do with what they could with the equipment that they had, and we’re very grateful for all the donations and the equipment that they’ve gotten,” Ogden said. “At the same time, they’re going from equipment that they’ve become comfortable with for the past six months to a year, to something that they’ve never used before.”

Ogden said while the experience nearly left him and the rest of the team jaded, the support from the community and donations has been overwhelming.

“Whenever you see the warmth and the love that the community, friends, family, they all have for each other and coming around in the softball community, it really brightens the day,” Ogden said.

Ogden has set up a GoFundMe in the hopes of raising the money for new supplies.

