University of Louisville community reacts to affirmative action ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With new student orientation in full swing and fall semester preparations underway, students and staff at the University of Louisville were surprised to learn Thursday that their school’s admissions process was about to change.

With the Supreme Court’s decision outlawing affirmative action, universities across the country will no longer be able to consider race as a factor during admissions.

For a university like UofL that boasts of being the most diverse non-HBCU of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities, it could mean major changes to the way they accept new students.

In a statement Thursday, the university said in part: “Celebrating our differences and learning from one another only makes our university and our society stronger. Through legally permissible means, we will continue to foster and sustain an environment of inclusiveness that empowers all to achieve their highest potential.”

The Louisville Urban League also reacted to the ruling with a statement that reads in part: “Unfortunately, the plaintiffs in these cases do not know or do not care about the true history of America, only the American mythology–the idea that college admissions and societal advancement are based solely on merit.”

Those who disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision are concerned the ruling will make more colleges and universities out of reach for some students of color.

“I feel like it will be very selective, and it could potentially lead to some shut out,” Deirdra Beck, an academic counselor with the university’s Upward Bound program, said.

“My son is here, and I realize it’s a privilege for him to be here,” Meghan Johnson said. “He happens to be a white, middle-class male, and it’s still a struggle for us to get to this university. So it makes me sad that it’s going to close a lot of doors.”

Others see affirmative action as discrimination and said the ruling could benefit highly qualified prospective students.

“In some ways it could benefit students, not having discrimination against what race they are to be accepted into the university, but at the same time there could be disadvantages,” Program Coordinator with UofL’s REACH Center Mae Silveus said.

Many said they were glad to see the university re-emphasize its commitment to diversity after the decision and hope that other universities will look for other ways to ensure their student bodies remain diverse.

“I feel like UofL does a great job with the events that they have, the committees, and pulling in the community and getting their feedback as well,” Beck said.

