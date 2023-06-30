Young students race using custom solar-powered vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elementary and middle school students from across the country are getting the chance to put their engineering skills to the test in Louisville.

The National Junior Solar Spring Competition returned to the Internation Convention Center this week.

Fifth through eighth-grade students got the chance to race solar vehicles that they designed and built themselves.

JSS is a hands-on experience that encourages young students to develop their engineering skills and explore science and math principles.

The event began on Wednesday and will run all the way through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.