Young students race using custom solar-powered vehicles

The National Junior Solar Spring Competition
The National Junior Solar Spring Competition(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Elementary and middle school students from across the country are getting the chance to put their engineering skills to the test in Louisville.

The National Junior Solar Spring Competition returned to the Internation Convention Center this week.

Fifth through eighth-grade students got the chance to race solar vehicles that they designed and built themselves.

JSS is a hands-on experience that encourages young students to develop their engineering skills and explore science and math principles.

The event began on Wednesday and will run all the way through the weekend.

