35-year-old woman identified as victim in Westport Village homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the 35-year-old woman killed in Westport Village Friday.

Lyndon Chief of Police Robert Schroeder said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Herr Lane around 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and found Ashley Yates shot. Yates was being treated by bystanders.

She was transported to the University of Louisville Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The coroner ruled Yates’ death as a homicide.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to reach out to the Lyndon Police Department at (502) 425-5862.

Those with information can also contact LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

