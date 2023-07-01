Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY - Multiple rounds of strong storms are possible this weekend

WAVE Weather Alert Day
WAVE Weather Alert Day(WAVE 3 News)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • SATURDAY (7/1/23)
  • SUNDAY (7/2/23)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Today is a WAVE Weather Alert Day as another round of strong/severe storms is possible, mainly for this evening.

Strong winds and hail will be the primary impacts as a line of storms pushes through. Make sure you stay weather aware throughout the day!

Strong storms stick around tonight, lasting well into the night. The same types of impacts will be likely, strong winds, hail, and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

Be sure to have ways to receive alerts that will wake you up while sleeping!

Yet another WAVE Weather Alert Day is in effect Sunday for the chance of strong/severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

While a few rounds will be possible, these won’t be widespread. Strong winds, hail & heavy rain will be the main impacts.

Most thunderstorm activity will come to a gradual end after sunset Sunday night.

This will allow skies to clear to partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s for lows.

