Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Carly Pearce concert at Riverstage canceled

(Kentucky Derby)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Carly Pearce concert in Jeffersonville has been canceled, according to a post from Pearce.

“I was so looking forward to my Jammin in Jeff performance tonight in Jeffersonville,” the post states. “As I’m sure many of you have already seen, there are inclement and severe weather forecasts for the area developing. The safety of my fans, my band and crew is always my number one priority. As a result, it’s become clear that performing tonight will not be possible.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An elderly woman was wheeled all the way out to the corner of Hancock and Ali, just off...
‘It’s like I’m worthless’: Troubleshooters investigate patient dumping allegations
Bat generic
Public Health and Wellness looking for person who encountered bat at Louisville restaurant
Herman Duke Jr.
Man accused of following woman into restroom inside Louisville business
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Richard Pelphrey
Louisville man charged with online enticement of 15-year-old girl

Latest News

Charlotte-Mecklenburg's police chief is expressing concerns about the plan for the Fourth of...
Norton Healthcare shares firework safety tips
The National Junior Solar Spring Competition
Young students race using custom solar-powered vehicles
For those looking for some fun summer plans, the Speed Art Museum has you covered.
New free exhibit at Speed Art Museum
For a university like UofL that boasts of being the most diverse non-HBCU of Kentucky’s public...
University of Louisville community reacts to affirmative action ruling