Carly Pearce concert at Riverstage canceled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Carly Pearce concert in Jeffersonville has been canceled, according to a post from Pearce.

“I was so looking forward to my Jammin in Jeff performance tonight in Jeffersonville,” the post states. “As I’m sure many of you have already seen, there are inclement and severe weather forecasts for the area developing. The safety of my fans, my band and crew is always my number one priority. As a result, it’s become clear that performing tonight will not be possible.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.