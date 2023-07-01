Contact Troubleshooters
Cast members from ‘The Sandlot’ stop in Louisville as part of fundraising campaign

Louisville Slugger Museum offering free admission on Museum Day
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Play Forever Project is holding the “30 for the 30th” national fundraising campaign to commemorate the 30th anniversary of The Sandlot.

The initiative aims to help 30 communities nationwide through a combination of sports equipment, education, healthy food access, scholarships, gender equity programs and restoration projects, according to a release.

As a part of 30 for the 30th, organizers said Play Forever will host a series of fundraisers nationwide with cast members from The Sandlot. The first series of events took place in Louisville during the Fourth of July weekend. There will also be stops in San Diego, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, a return to the original Sandlot location in Salt Lake City, and more.

The first fundraiser was a Louisville Slugger Museum VIP Experience on Saturday. The event included private Q&A’s with the cast members, photo booths, food, commemorative merchandise and a raffle for limited edition items, organizers said.

On Sunday, there will be a Louisville Bats’ Kids Day and on Monday there will be a screening of The Sandlot at Waterfront Park.

For more information, tickets or VIP packages, click or tap here.

