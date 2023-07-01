Louisville man sentenced on drug distribution charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced this week to 15 years and eight months in prison for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to a release.

According to court records, 23-year-old Brandon Hillard was sentenced on Wednesday to 15 years and eight months, followed by a five-year term of supervised release.

Officials said Hillard had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and more than 30 grams of a “fentanyl mixture” that he was planning to distribute.

The case was investigated by the FBI Louisville Field Office and LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.