Louisville Metro Government awards $22.2-million towards affordable housing

(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greenberg announced on Friday that the Louisville Metro Government has awarded $22.2-million towards projects for affordable housing.

The money will help developers create more than 700 new housing units.

As a part of Friday’s awards, there are six programs that have been given funds: The Prestonian, Beecher IV LLC, Habitat for Humanity, River City House, Family Scholar House and the Wellspring and Woda Cooper Companies.

Since January, the city has dedicated over $37-million to affordable housing as part of the mayor’s initiative to build 15,000 affordable units over the next four years.

