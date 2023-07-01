Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Zoo’s 3-year-old elephant Fitz dies after battling deadly virus

Louisville Zoo's 3-year-old elephant, Fitz
Louisville Zoo's 3-year-old elephant, Fitz(Louisville Zoo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo said their beloved 3-year-old elephant, Fitz, passed away after a brief battle with a deadly virus.

Fitz was diagnosed with endotheliotropic herpesvirus, more widely known as the EEHV virus.

EEHV is a hemorrhagic disease that aggressively affects blood cells, according to the zoo. There is currently no vaccine against the virus. Survival rates are averaged around 20 to 30%.

The zoo said elephant care staff noticed signs of lethargy in Fitz on Sunday. A blood sample was sent to the National EEHV lab and pre-emptive care began Tuesday.

The blood test confirmed the EEHV diagnosis on Wednesday.

His condition took a turn for the worse Friday evening after the zoo said he was tired but had been standing and eating some food earlier in the day

Fitz passed away during his nighttime treatment shortly after 11 p.m.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of elephant Fitz,” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said. “Fitz held a special place within our entire extended Zoo family. His presence at our Zoo touched the hearts of our members, patrons and our entire community, inspiring a profound appreciation for elephants and their conservation. Our animal and medical teams performed outstandingly. They worked tirelessly under very challenging circumstances, but sadly, despite their remarkable efforts, we were unable to save him. Fitz’s impact will live on, along with his memory, in the hearts of all who encountered him. He will be deeply missed.”

EEHV is one of the most serious medical issues facing zoo and wild elephants, the zoo said. Most elephants are believed to be born with or exposed to the virus shortly after birth. It can remain latent in their bodies for years.

Researchers are still working to learn more about the EEHV, and what leads the virus to cause hemorrhagic disease.

It is harder for weaned calves like Fitz to fight the virus because they no longer receive the antibodies from their mother’s milk.

The zoo said he was routinely monitored and tested for signs of EEHV since there is no vaccine and no known prevention.

Mikki was confirmed to have a latent form of EEHV but it was not the same strain that affected Fitz.

Fitz was the offspring of 37-year-old elephant Mikki. The zoo said Punch and Mikki appear to be behaving normally and will be monitored for any changes.

Fitz would have turned 4 years old on August 2.

A necropsy will be performed and any additional information from the results will be released later.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

