Man in hospital after shooting in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Jeffersonville Saturday night, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of National Avenue around 10:45 p.m., according to the release.

Once officers and detectives arrived at the scene, they found multiple shell casings and a 26-year-old man who was laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials said he immediately received medical care and was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives made contact with the shooter. Officials found that the two knew each other and that they were the only people involved in the incident.

The victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment as of this writing and the shooter was arrested for offenses related to the shooting, according to the release.

Anyone who has any other information about this crime is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at (812) 285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.