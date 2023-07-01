Man in hospital after shooting in Shelbyville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Shelbyville Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Shelbyville Police Department.

A man in his early 20s was shot while walking in the Juniper Drive area around 5:22 p.m., officials said.

Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and immediately began giving the man first aid.

Officials said the man was shot by someone in a vehicle that left in an unknown direction.

The man was taken to UofL Hospital. According to the post, his condition is not known at this time.

Detectives are investigating the incident and are asking if anyone has information related to this shooting to contact Shelbyville – Shelby County Crime Stoppers at 502-633-4500 or the Shelbyville Police Department at 502-633-2326.

