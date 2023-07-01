Man injured in Jeffersonville shooting dies at the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police said the man who was shot Saturday in the 200 block of National Avenue has died from his injuries.

Calls came in reporting a shooting around 10:45 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a 26-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

Detectives made contact with the shooter during their investigation. Police the two parties knew each other and were the only ones involved in the incident.

The shooter was arrested by police.

