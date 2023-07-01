Contact Troubleshooters
Man injured in Jeffersonville shooting dies at the hospital

By Quenton Robertson and Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville police said the man who was shot Saturday in the 200 block of National Avenue has died from his injuries.

Calls came in reporting a shooting around 10:45 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a 26-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died.

Detectives made contact with the shooter during their investigation. Police the two parties knew each other and were the only ones involved in the incident.

The shooter was arrested by police.

