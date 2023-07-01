Contact Troubleshooters
Nonprofit service dog facility names puppies after Taylor Swift’s hit songs

A nonprofit based in Zenia, 4 Paws for Ability, is naming their puppies after Taylor Swift's...
A nonprofit based in Zenia, 4 Paws for Ability, is naming their puppies after Taylor Swift's hit songs.(4 Paws for Ability)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Xenia, Ohio nonprofit dedicated to providing service dogs is naming their puppies after Taylor Swift’s hit songs.

4 Paws for Ability created the “Taylor Swift Litter: Future Service Dogs for Star Power.”

“We see her as not only an icon right now but also standing for independence and self-love, and that’s what we hope for each and every one of these puppies,” Director Kalynn Clark said.

Clark says Swift promotes independence and resilience. She hopes every puppy becomes a service dog and gives independence to a child, a family, or a veteran.

The nonprofit has carefully selected the puppies for their health, temperament, intelligence, and trainability.

“Each of these puppies and other puppies in our training program—they look for fosters at about 8 weeks old. So we need lots of volunteer help,” Clark said.

The nonprofit provides training and supplies for those looking to foster a puppy.

