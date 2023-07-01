Norton Healthcare shares firework safety tips

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Fourth of July weekend is sure to include all kinds of fireworks, but it’s important to keep safety in mind.

More than 10,000 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries during the holiday last year.

Never allow children to ignite fireworks or use sparklers, as they can heat up to 2,000 degrees. The most common injuries linked to fireworks are burns to the eyes, face, hands and legs.

WAVE News talked to Doctor Luke Robins at Norton about what to do if you burn yourself while setting off fireworks.

“Neosporin or Vaseline, something to keep the burn area moist,” Robins said. “Keep it clean with soap and water. If it burns all around your finger or wrist, it’s usually a general cause to go seek some professional care at the ER.”

Another tip that was shared was to keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby in case of a fire or malfunction.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.