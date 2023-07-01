Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Suspect tries to kiss officer during arrest
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges including sexual battery and intimidation after police say he was belligerent during his arrest.

Evansville Police say they pulled over 33-year-old Kyle Johnson for speeding just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

It was in the area of Weinbach and Lincoln.

Police say he showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests.

They say his attitude became abusive, and he cursed at them several times. Officers say he refused to take a blood alcohol test.

While buckling his seatbelt in the patrol car, an officer says Johnson tried to kiss him, then laughed when he pulled away.

Police say at the jail, Johnson lunged at an officer as if he was going to attack him.

They say he has other convictions, including driving while intoxicated.

He’s being held without bond.

